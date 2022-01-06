MacKellar Signs with Havoc

January 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Ryan MacKellar.

MacKellar, 25, is a right-handed forward from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In his first year at UW-SP, he played with former Havoc goalie Max Milosek. Throughout his time with the Pointers he posted 20 points in 75 games played. In his final season with the Pointers he was named captain.

Welcome to the Havoc, Ryan!

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night and on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.