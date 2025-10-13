Mack Stretches out for His First TD of the Season! I CFL

Published on October 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Austin Mack hauls in the catch and dives into the end zone to extend the Alouettes' lead just before halftime.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 13, 2025

Antario Brown Released - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.