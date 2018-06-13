Macek Returns to States, Joins Vegas Organization

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that Olympic medalist Brooks Macek signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Winnipeg native spent the last five seasons skating in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. Last season he skated for ECH Red Bull München and appeared in 50 games. He collected 44 points and led the league with 26 goals.

Macek dressed for 17 playoff games and registered 15 points (8G, 7A) to help lead Red Bull München to its third straight DEL championship on April 26.

The 26-year-old represented Germany during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea and earned a silver medal. In Olympic play, he collected four points (2G, 2A) through seven games.

Macek spent the last two seasons with ECH Red Bull München and and his first three in the DEL with the Iserlohn Roosters (2013-16).

Prior to turning pro, Macek spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League. In 319 games split between the Tri-City Americans (2008-11) and Calgary Hitmen (2010-13), Macek logged 256 points (88G, 168A) and a plus-37 plus/minus rating.

Additionally, Macek appeared in the WHL Playoffs during four of his five seasons. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward dressed for 54 games and registered 37 points (16G, 21A) during the postseason.

