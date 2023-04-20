MacDonald Named MVP After Historic Season

April 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Ice Bears center Justin MacDonald has won the SPHL MVP Award, the league announced Thursday afternoon. MacDonald served as Knoxville's captain in his first year as an Ice Bear. He was the league's leading scorer and was named to the All-SPHL First Team earlier this month. It's the fifth time a Knoxville player has won the honor and first since Berkley Scott in 2017-18.

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, MacDonald starred in his first season in Knoxville, leading the league in goals, assists and points, becoming just the second player in SPHL history to lead the league in all three categories. Former Ice Bear Kevin Swider accomplished the feat in 2007-08. MacDonald's 34 goals were the most by a player in a single season since 2014-15.

MacDonald earned the Swider Leading Scorer Award with 79 points this season, which was ten more than any other player in the league despite missing 11 games over the course of the season. His 1.72 points per game average is the 9th-highest in SPHL history. He joined Swider as the only players in league history to win SPHL Player of the Month in back-to-back months when he won the award in January and February this season.

MacDonald's consistency largely contributed to his offensive success. He had a 21-game point streak from New Year's Eve to Feb. 24. He had 40 points in that span. He had more three-point games (13) than scoreless games (4). He scored a hat-trick in a win over Peoria in January and had a season-high four points in a win over Macon a week later.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.