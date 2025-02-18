Mac McClung's Full Press Conference After #ATTSlamDunk Win

February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hear from Two-Way Osceola Magic star Mac McClung after his historic third consecutive AT&T NBA Slam Dunk contest win during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

