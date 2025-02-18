Mac McClung's Full Press Conference After #ATTSlamDunk Win
February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Hear from Two-Way Osceola Magic star Mac McClung after his historic third consecutive AT&T NBA Slam Dunk contest win during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 18, 2025
- San Diego Clippers Acquire Patrick Baldwin Jr. - San Diego Clippers
- Washington Signs Erik Stevenson to 10-Day Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Robert Baker to Join USA Basketball in 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers
- Osceola Magic Split Series with Grand Rapids Gold
- Three Osceola Magic Players to Compete in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers
- Osceola Magic Shine in Win over Grand Rapids Gold
- Mac Mcclung Leads Osceola Magic Comeback Against Raptors 905