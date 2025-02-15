Mac McClung Wins HISTORIC Third Straight AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

February 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

HISTORY MADE! Osceola Magic star and reigning G League MVP won a record-setting third consecutive #ATTSlamDunk crown. Relive all of his perfect 50 dunks.

