Mac McClung Wins HISTORIC Third Straight AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
February 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
HISTORY MADE! Osceola Magic star and reigning G League MVP won a record-setting third consecutive #ATTSlamDunk crown. Relive all of his perfect 50 dunks.
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 15, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Robert Baker to Join USA Basketball in 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers
- Osceola Magic Split Series with Grand Rapids Gold
- Three Osceola Magic Players to Compete in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers
- Osceola Magic Shine in Win over Grand Rapids Gold
- Mac Mcclung Leads Osceola Magic Comeback Against Raptors 905