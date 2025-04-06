Mac McClung Scores Franchise Playoff Record 42 Points to Lead Magic to Finals

April 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic YouTube Video







Mac McClung was a man on a mission in the Eastern Conference Finals! The former G League MVP broke his own franchise scoring record in a playoff game, erupting for an efficient 42-point game to power the No. 1 Osceola Magic to the #NBAGLeagueFinals.

