Mac McClung Comes up Clutch with Game-Winning Bucket in Overtime to Lead Magic to Comeback Win
January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2025
- Coats Contain Swarm, Win 111-102 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Osceola Magic Get First Overtime Win of Season against Maine Celtics - Osceola Magic
- Maine Celtics Fall in Overtime Duel - Maine Celtics
- Pat Spencer Goes for 34 in Warriors' 128-118 Win Over Salt Lake City to Split the Weekend Series - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Lose Battle to Warriors - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Get First Overtime Win of Season against Maine Celtics
- Osceola Magic Drop Home Match against Capital City Go-Go
- Osceola Magic Fall to Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-110
- Osceola Magic Defeated by Oklahoma City Blue
- Osceola Magic Drop Overtime Thriller to Birmingham Squadron