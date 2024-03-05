Mac Jansen Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #13 Mac Jansen!

The captain was outstanding on Friday night, capturing a hat trick, one assist, and a plus-four rating in a 12-3 thumping of Knoxville. In Saturday night's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ice Bears, Jansen laid a plethora of bone-crunching hits during a gritty performance.

The White Bear Lake, Minnesota native now has three career hat tricks during his time in Roanoke, the most in franchise history. In his fifth season with the Dawgs, Jansen has tallied 11 goals, 17 assists, and a plus-four rating in 39 games for Roanoke!

