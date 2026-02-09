@MaartenPaes01 Is Headed to @AFCAjax from @FCDallas
Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
#indonesia #mls #ajax
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 9, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes and Habbas Law to Unveil Revamped Epicenter to Upgrade Fan Experience at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 22-Year-Old Colombian Centerback Juan Jose Arias Via Loan from Atlético Nacional - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Noah Streit from FC Basel 1893 - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes Flight with Boeing Partnership - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Bryce Duke - San Diego FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wiki Carmona from Red Bull New York - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Connor Dale Called into United States February Domestic Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Defeats Red Bull New York 3-0
- FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal
- FC Dallas Transfers Goalkeeper Maarten Paes to AFC Ajax
- Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1
- Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Brøndby IF 5-2