M-Braves Unveil Championship Ring Design in Advance of Tonight's Ceremony

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves released the design and details of the ring commemorating the club's historic 2021 Double-A South Championship. M-Braves players and staff from the title-winning team will receive their rings during a special on-field ceremony at Trustmark Park before tonight's season opener against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The M-Braves will sport a ring featuring 95 individual various size white zirconias pave set in the background and set in Mississippi M with blue highlight. The four blue stones on top of the ring signify the four Braves Double-A titles (two in Greenville and two in Mississippi). The ring is a 4x Ultrium Silver Finish Championship Ring. The ring is a custom cut rhombus ruby spinel set into Hatchet with six blue spinels set on the top with "Best Winning Percentage in Team History" encircling ring. Each recipient's name and position are raised and cast into a shank with the player number incised into modeled baseball. 2021 is set into opposite shank with Atlanta A logo in the center and team record 70-46. The team's slogan "We're like that." is carved into the ring's interior band.

"Through collaboration with C & C Awards, the Atlanta Braves baseball operations, and members of last season's coaching staff, we feel that this ring embodies the achievements of the dynamic 2021 M-Braves and their historic championship run," added Pete Laven, Mississippi Braves vice president, and general manager.

With minor league baseball returning league names to their traditional monikers in 2022, the M-Braves will forever be the only Double-A South Champion in baseball history.

The championship banner unveiling and traditional opening-day pageantry will begin at 6:15, as fans are encouraged to arrive early. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pint glass commemorating the championship and stay after the game for post-game fireworks.

The opening homestand continues through Sunday at Trustmark Park with early arriving fans on Saturday getting a magnetic schedule, plus another fireworks show after the game. Sunday's 2:05 pm matinee concludes the homestand with Family Fun Day and post-game kids run the bases. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2022 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

