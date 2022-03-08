M-Braves to Host Job Fair Plus National Anthem/Mascot Auditions Saturday, March 19th

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold an additional job fair on Saturday, March 19, at Trustmark Park from 10 am to 2 pm to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the 2022 season. This job fair will also include your chance to audition to sing the national anthem at a game this season and perform as the mascot.

Job Fair:

The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park's Farm Bureau Grill. M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions. In addition, the mascot and National Anthem audition will take place on the field.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and ready to contribute to the family atmosphere of Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will play 69 home games in 2022, with Opening Day set for Friday, April 8, vs. Montgomery at 6:35 pm.

Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions within these departments:

Concessions

Ticket Office

Stadium Operations

Grounds Crew

Promotions/Production

Press Box

National Anthem Auditions:

Candidates will perform over the stadium PA system. Come prepared with a traditional rendition of the National Anthem. The chosen singers will perform at M-Braves' home games during the 2022 season. Choirs and larger groups are welcome to audition to deliver the National Anthem. Participants will be judged on a cappella and acoustic instrumental renditions only, as no electric or amplified instruments can be utilized for game day performances.

Mascot Auditions:

The Braves are looking for energetic, friendly, and enthusiastic individuals to fulfill this position. A suit will not be provided for your audition, so bring your own or be prepared to audition without a suit. Come prepared with a 30-second routine of your choice as well as being ready for an improv performance.

Auditions will take place inside Trustmark Park, and participants will enter through the main gate. There is no appointment necessary, and performers will audition in the order in which they arrive. The tryout is open to all area performers and musicians, allowing Braves fans the unique chance to be a valuable part of the game-day atmosphere. Also, any tryout participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the audition.

For more information about the 2022 season, purchase season tickets flex plans or inquire about a group outing, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

