M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 20th
February 24, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park's Farm Bureau Grill. M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and ready to contribute to the family atmosphere of Trustmark Park.
Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions, including:
Food & Beverage:
Restaurant Manager
Concession Stand Manager
Bartender
Catering Food Prep
Concession Stand Attendant
Concession Stand Cook
Dishwasher
Host/Hostesses
Kitchen Prep Staff
Line Cooks
Restaurant Wait Staff
Suite Attendants
Stadium Operations:
Customer Service Representative
Grounds Crew
Merchandise Store Attendant
Money Audit Staff
Security
Usher
Ticket Operations:
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Production & Promotions:
Technical Operator
Camera Operator
Mascot
Promotions Team
Video Board Operators
Video Production Crew
These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team's 60 home games and other special events between March and September. All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair. Applicants are encouraged to submit an application online via the link below. Masks will be required for all attendees, and the M-Braves will enforce all social distancing guidelines.
Visit our EMPLOYMENT AND JOB FAIR page for more information and to apply online.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer.
The 2021 game schedule is here, so Season tickets, flex plans, group outings, and sponsorship opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from February 24, 2021
- M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 20th - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 20th
- Mississippi Braves Announce 2021 Schedule
- Mississippi Braves Confirmed as Atlanta Braves Double-A Affiliate for Ten Years
- Tickets on Sale Monday for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown on March 2
- M-Braves Invited to Continue as Braves Double-A Affiliate in Pearl