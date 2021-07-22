M-Braves to Host Autism Awareness Day on Sunday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have partnered with William Carey University to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against Autism this Sunday, July 22, when the M-Braves host the Biloxi Shuckers at 2:05 pm.

Mississippi Braves players and coaches will wear special Autism Awareness jerseys, featuring the Braves logo across the chest with Autism Awareness puzzle pieces. A silent auction will be held at Trustmark Park beginning when gates open at 1:00 pm for fans to bid on each player and coach's jersey. The current M-Braves roster features 11 of the Atlanta Braves top 30 prospects, including 2019 first-round selections Shea Langeliers and Braden Shewmake. Immediately following the game, players will autograph their jerseys for the auction winners. In addition, the jerseys will be signed by the player that wears them. The silent auction will end after the last out of the 6th inning.

Proceeds to the jersey auction will benefit TEAAM, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Mississippians with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Intellectual Disabilities, Developmental Disabilities, or Specific Learning Disabilities by cultivating and enhancing family and community supports.

"TEAAM has been honored to support the autism community now for more than two decades," added Dr. Mark H. Yeager, executive director of TEAAM Autism. "We have just completed our 21st summer of providing summer camp fun for youth and adults with autism. Over those years we have seen numerous families benefit from what we see as our mission, providing community-based experiences and access to recreational events such as this event partnering with the Mississippi Braves! It is partnerships such as these with William Carey University and the Mississippi Braves that allow us to continue to grow the opportunities for individuals and their families. And of course, we are honored to have both Mississippi teams on the field for our day in the sun!"

The M-Braves and William Carey University aim to create an environment that will allow families dealing with Autism to enjoy a day at Trustmark Park while raising awareness for Autism, a disorder that affects one in 59 American children. Sunday is also Family Fun Day, with post-game kids run the bases after the game.

"William Carey University is proud to support the efforts of Dr. Yeager, our faculty member and coordinator of our special education department, and his TEAAM organization in all of the work they do in the field of autism," said Ben Burnett, Ph.D., executive vice president at WCU. "He has dedicated his entire career to serving those with special needs and WCU is proud to have him teaching and leading on our campus."

For tickets to Sunday's game and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

