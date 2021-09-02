M-Braves Launch Seven Home Runs to Top Shuckers 16-8

BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Braves (59-39) hit seven home runs to top the Biloxi Shuckers (37-64) 16-8 on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Biloxi jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first. David Hamilton walked against LHP Jared Shuster and stole second base before scoring on a double to right by Korry Howell, putting the Shuckers ahead 1-0. Mitch Longo singled to put men on the corners and Alexander Palma pushed across Howell with a sacrifice fly, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead.

The M-Braves took advantage of an error to jump in front in the top of the second. Shea Langeliers walked and was replaced by Drew Lugbauer on a fielder's choice. Wendell Rijo reached on a fielding error and two batters later Hendrik Clementina drove in Lugbauer with a single. Greyson Jenista would vault the M-Braves in front with a three-run homer off RHP Justin Bullock (L, 2-4), moving Mississippi ahead 4-2.

Another three-run homer in the third inning helped the M-Braves move their advantage to 8-2. Biloxi struck back for a run on a Palma RBI double, but the M-Braves tagged on three more in the fourth on a Jenista's second home run of the night and a two-run shot by Trey Harris.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tristen Lutz walked and Gabe Holt singled, bringing up Brent Diaz, who launched a three-run blast to left, his fifth of the season, inching the Shuckers closer at 11-6. Howell worked a two-out walk and Longo hit a laser over the right-field wall, his seventh homer with Biloxi and third hit of the night, to pull the Shuckers within striking distance at 11-8.

RHP Tyler Ferguson (W, 1-0) entered in the fifth for the M-Braves and quickly ran into trouble as Thomas Dillard doubled, Lutz walked and Holt singled, loading up the bases with no outs. Ferguson responded by striking out Diaz and inducing an inning-ending double play to stymie the Shuckers' threat.

Mississippi would separate with three more home runs between the sixth and seventh inning, including the third home run of the night by Jenista.

