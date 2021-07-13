M-Braves Hosting Job Fair on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

July 13, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park's Farm Bureau Grill. M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.

"It has been an exciting summer here at Trustmark Park and as the M-Braves make their push towards the playoffs we are also looking to add more hard-working, smiling faces to our game day staff roster for the stretch run."

Positions being hired to include Fun Zone, Culinary, Usher, Team Store, Production, Promotions, Grounds Crew, and Ticket Sellers.

Visit our EMPLOYMENT AND JOB FAIR page for more information and to apply online.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.