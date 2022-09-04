M-Braves Drop Game One, Game Two Canceled Against Smokies on Sunday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves dropped game one of a doubleheader to the Tennessee Smokies 5-2. After a rain delay in the sixth inning of game one, the game was ruled in favor of Tennessee, and the second game was canceled due to wet field conditions.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game purchased at the Trustmark Park box office are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular season home games at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster - please contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information.

Game One

The Smokies scored three runs in the first frame off a three-run homer by Miguel Amaya.

In the bottom of the first, Jalen Miller doubled to left center to score Cody Milligan and make it 3-1.

Down 5-1 in the sixth, Cade Bunnell brought in Drew Lugbauer with a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the deficit to 5-2. The grounds crew put the tarp on the field shortly after as rain started to fall. After the field was ruled unplayable, the Smokies took the win 5-2.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday for a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. The M-Braves will wrap up the season with a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits from September 13-18 at Trustmark Park.

For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

