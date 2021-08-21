M-Braves, Biscuits Postponed on Saturday Night in Montgomery

August 21, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Saturday night, the Mississippi Braves' scheduled game against the Montgomery Biscuits was postponed due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games on Sunday. The first game will begin at 1:00 pm, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

On Friday night, Mississippi swept a doubleheader from Montgomery, 3-1 and 9-0, claiming the series with four straight wins. The Braves are 12-4 against their division foe this season.

The M-Braves have won 12 of their last 13 games since August 6 and have matched a club record with seven straight road games, upping their Double-A South Lead to 6.5 games over Montgomery. The M-Braves magic number to win the regular-season league title is 21.

Sunday's probable starters for the Braves will be RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-1, 3.16) in game one and RHP Alan Rangel (2-1, 4.24) in game two. The Biscuits are scheduled to pitch RHP Alex Valverde (2-3, 4.58) in game one and RHP Easton McGee (4-0, 4.22 in game two. The first pitch of game one is 1:00 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for their penultimate homestand of the season, August 24-29, vs. Pensacola. The homestand features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Thirsty Thursday and Jackson State Night, a Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Fireworks, Salute to the Negro Leagues Night, and Family Fun Day. For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4. or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.