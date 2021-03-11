M-Braves Announce Game Times for the 2021 Season

March 11, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - Mississippi Braves baseball is back for the 2021 season at Trustmark Park, beginning on Tuesday, May 4, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 pm. On Thursday, the club announced the official start times for the 16th season of M-Braves baseball at Trustmark Park.

The Braves will play a total of ten six-game series' at Trustmark Park this season that will span from Tuesday to Sunday. Every Monday in 2021 is a travel day for the team. Tuesday-Friday games at Trustmark Park will begin at 6:35 pm, while Saturday contests will start at 6:05 pm and be followed by a Post-Game Fireworks Show. The M-Braves will host a Memorial Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, May 30 at 6:05 pm, but all other Sunday games in 2021 will begin at 2:05 pm.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our fans to Trustmark Park for Mississippi Braves baseball in 2021," added Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "Our staff is diligently planning an exciting promotional calendar for our fans, and we look forward to seeing them here for Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4."

Fans can guarantee their seat at Trustmark Park with 2021 season tickets. The M-Braves have also made available flex plans, group tickets suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in April. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit milb.com/mississippi/tickets or call 601-932-8788.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.