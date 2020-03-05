M-Braves Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves today unveiled their 2020 Promotional Schedule with a lineup filled with fun events, great giveaways and plenty of fireworks that will ensure Trustmark Park is once again the place to be for fun family entertainment in Central Mississippi.

Throughout 70 fun-filled home dates, the M-Braves will once again #MBraceTheFun with 13 premium giveaway items, 13 fireworks shows, 16 theme nights, four special jersey auctions and much more.

Popular promotions returning in 2020 include:

Easter Egg Hunt (April 12): Celebrate Easter with the Braves and come early for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt featuring great prizes for the kids.

Jackson Generals Night (April 24): The Generals vs. Generals. Once again, the M-Braves will pay tribute to Jackson Mississippi's baseball past and play as the Generals against the Jackson (TN) Generals. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Generals cap.

Veterans and Gold Star Families Tribute (May 23): in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs, the Braves will recognize Veterans and Gold Star Families during a pre-game ceremony on the field.

Star Wars Night (June 27): May the force be with you as characters from Star Wars will be on hand to help celebrate a night of fun at Trustmark Park. The night will end with an extraordinary Star Wars-themed fireworks show!

Independence Day Fireworks (July 4): Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Supersized Independence Day Fireworks Show after the July 4 game at Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Ladies Diamond Dig (July 9): Ladies will be given a plastic spoon and have the opportunity to dig up a diamond ring from Jackson Jewelers that has been buried somewhere in the infield.

Clunker Car Night (August 13): Used cars will be given away to fans between innings on this very special Thirsty Thursday. By the seventh inning, you'll think these cars look brand new!

Gold Glove Charities Night (August 15): The M-Braves will once again wear special jerseys with a child's name featured on the back, who is battling Pediatric Cancer. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Pediatric Cancer research. Also Princess Night with appearances by Anna and Elsa and a pre-game Daddy/Daughter Parade!

Other theme nights returning include Pirate Night (April 11), Elvis Night (May 9), Parrothead Night (Jimmy Buffet Tribute) (June 13), Country Western Night (August 1), Superhero Night (August 29) and Photo with a Brave Day (August 30).

New Theme Nights for 2020 include:

Negro Leagues Centennial Salute (April 25): The M-Braves will showcase memorabilia around the ballpark and wear throwback Negro League uniforms of the Atlanta Black Crackers. This night will include an appearance from the Sonic Boom of the South (JSU Band).

Purr in the Park Night (May 7): All cats get in free as long as they are brought into the ballpark in a crate. Yes, Bark in the Park is back every Tuesday this season, but we thought the felines deserved some love.

SpongeBob SquarePants Night (May 22): SpongeBob will leave his pineapple under the sea on this night and join the M-Braves. The team will wear SpongeBob themed jerseys that will be auctioned for charity. The first 1,000 fans will also receive an M-Braves SpongeBob t-shirt.

Mississippi Sweat Night (July 31): The Braves will transform into the Sweat for one night only, showcasing the Mississippi tradition of heat and humidity in the summertime, and include a t-shirt giveaway and total brand takeover. Deodorant not included.

Splash Days (June 28 & August 2): On these Sunday afternoon home games, our fun zone will be modified into a water park for kids to enjoy.

With advanced tickets starting at only $5 in 2020, the M-Braves are once again offering daily specials for fans of all ages.

SportClips Military Monday & Mustard Monday: The M-Braves will be saluting our hometown heroes all season long with free admission for all active military, veterans, and their families for every Monday home game courtesy of SportClips. Also, on Mondays, fans will receive a commemorative mustard packet on their way into Trustmark Park. Mustard games and samples of mustards from all over the world will be available for free tastings.

Bark in the Park: Every Tuesday evening home game is Bark in the Park, presented by Camp Bow Bow. Humans must buy a ticket, but your pup gets in free.

AMR First Responders Wednesday: All First Responders and their families receive free admission for all Wednesday home games, thanks to AMR. Also, Join Us 4 A Jackson each Wednesday and you get 4 Field Level Tickets and 4 16 oz sodas for only $20!

Thirsty Thursday: $2.00 16 oz domestic draft and canned beer and $2.00 16 oz fountain sodas EVERY THURSDAY. Get a $5 reserved seat ticket when you show your active college or military ID at the box office.

Fist Bump Fridays: All Friday home games will include a complimentary fist bump on your way into Trustmark Park, but also a premium giveaway. Friday's will also feature the popular Trustmark $10,000 Dash for Cash after the game and Kids Run the Bases presented by Game on Wheels!

Friday Giveaways (first 1,000 fans):

April 10 - M-Braves Sports Socks (Farm Bureau Insurance)

April 24 - Generals Replica Hat (NCADD)

May 8 - Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey (Morgan & Morgan)

May 22 - M-Braves Spongebob Squarepants T-Shirts (St. Dominic's)

May 23 - M-Braves Patriotic Camo Hats (Mississippi Veterans Affairs)

June 5 - "Welcome to Summer" Beach Towels (Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Mississippi)

June 12 - Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey (MS Forestry Commission)

June 26 - Drew Waters MVP Statue (Wilson Auto Group)Full

July 17 - Cristian Pache Bobblehead (Trustmark Bank)

July 18 - M-Braves Floppy Cap (Budweiser)

July 19 - 2020 Team Photo

July 31 - Mississippi Sweat Jersey

August 14 - Kids Back-to-School Backpack (14 & Under)

August 28 - Mystery Giveaway

Saturday Fireworks: Fireworks will follow each of the M-Braves' scheduled Saturday night home games throughout the season. A total of 13 fireworks nights are slated for 2020, including Opening Night Thursday, April 9 and Sunday, May 24, during Memorial Day Weekend.

Family Fest Sunday: Every Sunday home game will be filled with family-oriented activities everyone can enjoy, petting zoo and face painting station. Team mascots, along with members of the entertainment team, will be available for pre-game photos. Kids 14 & under can also run the bases following each Sunday game.

Our hometown heroes and families will also receive $5 dugout level tickets all season long with proper ID at the box office.

Other Promo Nights:

Braves Bookworms Nights (April 25/May 22): Students from all across Mississippi will be recognized for achieving their reading goals by representing their school with a pre-game parade around the field.

College Nights: Fans of Mississippi State (July 9), Southern Miss (July 16) and Ole Miss (July 30) will get to celebrate their school pride at Trustmark Park on three Thursday dates and receive $5 admission at the box office when wearing their school's gear.

Community Nights: The Braves have partnered with local communities around Central Mississippi for a night of spotlight and recognition. Those include City of Pearl Night (April 11), City of Brandon Night (May 9), Copiah County Night (May 23), City of Ridgeland Night (June 13), City of Clinton Night (August 1) and City of Richland Night (August 29).

The M-Braves open the 2020 season Thursday, April 9 at Trustmark Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the 2020 season. M-Braves single-game tickets go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, March 10 and will range from $5-$25 in advance. Tickets will be available by phone, online or in person.

Starting March 10, the M-Braves box office at Trustmark Park will be open from 10 am - 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be reached at 888-BRAVES4. Tickets will also be available through mississippibraves.com. For additional information, please call 601-932-8788 or visit mississippibraves.com.

About the Mississippi Braves

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

