M-Braves 12-Game Homestand Begins on Tuesday at Trustmark Park

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are back home and will host a 12-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) and Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) at Trustmark Park, May 18-30. The homestand begins on Tuesday, May 18 with a six-game series against the Lookouts and great promotions each night.

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Strike Out Hunger - Fans bringing non-perishable food items to Mississippi Food Network representatives outside the Trustmark Park main gate, or box office, will receive a $3 Field Level Ticket voucher.

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. First Responders Day is presented By AMR

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Thursday, May 20 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Strike Out Stroke Night - The M-Braves and St. Dominic's will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic's Hospital.

RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY - Walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! Participants are to meet at 6 pm in the Trustmark Park North Parking Lot. The first 50 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night! The start of the race will air live on WJTV. May's $5 5k will benefit our local therapeutic riding center, RideABILITY.

Friday, May 21 vs. Chattanooga | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 21, will receive a replica jersey of former Mississippi Braves shortstop and current Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line. To become a Kids Club member, click here.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash - Each Friday home game, fans can register during the game for the chance to snag cold hard Cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 30 seconds to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield. Dash for Cash is presented by Trustmark.

Saturday, May 22 | 6:05 pm vs. Chattanooga | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks - Stay after the game and enjoy Post-Game Fireworks.

Elvis Night - Put on your blue suede shoes and come to Trustmark Park for Elvis Night! Elvis will be on hand to perform as fans enter the ballpark!

City of Crystal Springs Night - Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Crystal Springs.

Sunday, May 23 vs. Chattanooga | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Kids Run The Bases - Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line. To become a Kids Club member, click here.

Sunday Family Funday - Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family.

About the Series: The M-Braves and Lookouts will play 12 games during the 2021 season with this series being the lone meeting at Trustmark Park. The next meeting will be the final series of the season, September 14-19, at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.

Did You Know?Â In 1906, Oliver Burnside "O.B." Andrews, owner of the Andrews Paper Box Company, took ownership of a franchise in

the South Atlantic League, relocating the Single-A team to Chattanooga. The team adopted the name Lookouts in 1909 after a fan contest. The following year Andrews purchased the Double-A Southern Association franchise from Little Rock and moved it to Chattanooga.

Players to Watch:

Reds Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Lookouts: LHP Nick Lodolo (1), RHP Hunter Greene (2), SS Jose Garcia (5), RHP Jared Solomon (22).

Lodolo was the seventh overall selection in the 2019 draft out of TCU by the Reds. He is 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA after his first two starts. Greene was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Reds out of high school. The 21-year-old is off to a 3-0 start on the mound with a 1.69 ERA, 25 strikeouts, three walks over 16.0 innings pitched.

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), OF Trey Harris (14), RHP Victor Vodnik (15), 1B Greyson Jenista (19), 3B CJ Alexander (21), OF Justin Dean (26).

Langeliers, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, is tied with Alexander for the team lead with three home runs. Despite an 0-1 start to the year, Vodnik has flashed a 98 mph fastball and leads the team with 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

