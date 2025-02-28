Sports stats



NLL Georgia Swarm

Lyle Thompson Nets the Hat Trick

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Lyle Thompson had himself a NIGHT

3 goals, including the 350th of his career, plus 3 assists in a 15-9 Georgia Swarm win.

