Lyle Thompson Nets the Hat Trick

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Lyle Thompson had himself a NIGHT

3 goals, including the 350th of his career, plus 3 assists in a 15-9 Georgia Swarm win.

