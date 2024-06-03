Lyle Thompson Made History

June 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

In honor of National Indigenous History Month, we look back

With this tally, Lyle Thompson became the 3rd Indigenous player in NLL history to reach 300 Goals.

