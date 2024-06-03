Lyle Thompson Made History
June 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
In honor of National Indigenous History Month, we look back
With this tally, Lyle Thompson became the 3rd Indigenous player in NLL history to reach 300 Goals.
#NLL
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
