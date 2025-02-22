Lyle Thompson Hero HL vs. TOR

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Lyle did Lyle things in the Georgia Swarm's 11-10 win over Toronto, and he did them well.

3 goals 4 assists 12 shots on goal 7 loose balls

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.