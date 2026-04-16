Lyam MacKinnon = Clinical

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Lyam MacKinnon and Yaniv Bazini scored first-half goals as Orange County SC took a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Wednesday night to move OCSC into top spot in the USL Championship's Western Conference while ending San Antonio's undefeated start to the regular season.







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