#LVWantsLeBron Wins Two Golden Bobblehead Awards

October 3, 2018





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs won a pair of Golden Bobblehead awards during last week's MiLB Promotional Seminar in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Pigs were awarded the inaugural "Best Digital Campaign or Activation" award, as well as the "Best Overall Promotion" honor for this summer's #LVWantsLeBron pitch.

These are the fourth and fifth Golden Bobbleheads won by the IronPigs, giving them more than any other team in Minor League Baseball since the awards' 2011 inception.

"We've done a number of unique and interesting promotions but none have gained as much attention from fans and other teams as #LVWantsLeBron," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "After we saw the incredible reaction to our initial posts, we knew we were on to something and pulled out all the stops to try and land LeBron."

In early May, the IronPigs put up a billboard on American Parkway that read "Our Pitch ... LeBron to the IronPigs." The billboard went viral on May 10, when the Pigs posted it to their social media channels,

A number of news organizations - including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, NBC Sports and more - as well as several Minor League Baseball teams either shared or engaged with the original posts. The IronPigs generated more than 1.6 million organic impressions on LeBron-themed digital content.

Lehigh Valley continued to share a variety of #LVWantsLeBron-related items through #LVWantsLeBron Night on June 28. That evening featured a visit from the GOAT, LeBron-style chalk toss and a free Sprite for anyone who wore a LeBron James jersey to the game.

"It's always an honor to see that your peers admire your team's efforts," said Lindsey Knupp, the Pigs' Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment. "We've long considered our yearly promotional calendars to be the best in all of Minor League Baseball, and events like this help to highlight what we're doing for the fans here at Coca-Cola Park."

The Pigs won their first Golden Bobblehead in 2011, picking up the prize for the Best Non-Gameday Promotion for their role in hosting the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 15th annual black tie gala, Go Hog Wild at Nite Lites.

In 2013, the team was honored again for Best In-Game Promotion for its revolutionary "Urinal Gaming System" that debuted that season. Lehigh Valley took home the 2016 Golden Bobblehead for "Best Theme Night" after the club changed its name to Lehigh Valley Cheesesteaks for Salute to Philadelphia Night.

The start of a new IronPigs season (April 4, 2019) is just six months away and the team is preparing for another season of exciting and inventive promotions. Details will not be available until next year, but the best way to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action is with a Bacon, USA, Membership Plan. Select from nine-game to full-season plans and secure your seats today at IronPigsBaseball.com or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447) x3. Individual tickets will be available on Saturday, March 2, 2019 as Lehigh Valley hosts its annual "Pig Day" Celebration.

