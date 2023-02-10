Lumbermen Land Pair of Fab Freshmen from South Carolina

La Crosse, Wis. - As the countdown to opening day continues the La Crosse Loggers secured two of the top freshmen talents in the entire country today when team officials announced the official signings of infielders Ethan Petry and Will Tippett from the University of South Carolina.

Ethan Petry is a 6-4, 230-pound corner infielder who offers a big presence and a big arm. The Land O' Lakes, Fla. native is set to embark on his rookie campaign at South Carolina after a decorated high school career at Cypress Creek High School where he was selected to play at the High School All-American game at Coors Field in 2021 before being courted heavily by Major League Baseball scouts prior to last year's draft. For his high school career, Petry hit .402 with 29 doubles, 12 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He also went 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA on the mound as a senior, striking out 60 batters while featuring a mid-90's fastball. Perfect Game ranks Petry as the No. 31 overall player in the class of 2022.

Fellow Gamecock Will Tippett will be joining Petry, and Carson Hornung, on the trek from Columbia, S.C. to La Crosse this summer. The switch-hitting middle infielder is also a highly ranked freshman recruit as Perfect Game has him as the No. 264 prospect in the class of 2022. Tippett, who's originally from Stone Mountain, Ga. has the ability to play both middle infield spots and work in the outfield where his game-changing speed will be hard to miss. The 6-1, 175-pound freshman has been clocked at running a 6.4, 40-yard dash to go along with an elite glove at any position that he plays.

Petry, Tippett and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

