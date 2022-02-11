Lumbermen Add Trio from Nevada

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers picked up three impact players from 2022 Mountain West Conference favorite Nevada today when they announced the signings of utility slugger Landon Wallace and pitchers Kade Morris and Jake Gebb to their ever-growing roster.

Rising sophomore Landon Wallace is looking to build on a fantastic freshman campaign that saw him hit a robust .363 over 28 games played while driving in 18 runs and posting a .444 on-base percentage. The super-utility Roseville, Calif. native has the ability to catch, play infield and in the outfield. Wallace was standout at Roseville High School as well where he holds the record for the highest career batting average (.463) and he also helped his club team win the 2019 Perfect Game WWBA National Championship.

Joining Wallace will be fireballer, and fellow sophomore, Kade Morris. The 6-3, 170-pound right-hander ranked second on the team with 18 appearances for the Wolfpack in 2021, posting a 4-2 record while striking out 15 batters over 25.2 innings pitched Morris graduated from Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif. where he struck out 79 batters over 57 innings of work.

Rounding out the Wolfpack trio is left-handed side-winder Jake Gebb. Gebb, a sophomore, is embarking on his first season at Nevada after enjoying a successful 2021 campaign at Chabot Junior College (Calif.) where he posted a 3.77 ERA over 13 appearances, striking out 22 batters over 31 innings pitched. The Pleasonton, Calif. native also saw action in the California Summer Collegiate League last summer when he struck out three batters over 4.2 innings for the West Coast Kings.

Wallace, Morris and Gebb and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

