Lumbermen Add a Trio of Right-Handers

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers bolstered their pitching staff today with signings of a trio or talented right-handed hurlers in Eldridge Armstrong (San Diego State), Kenny Chung (San Diego) and Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame).

Eldridge Armstrong III is in the midst of his freshman season for the Aztecs of San Diego State after being tabbed as one of the top prospects coming out of the state of California. The 6-2, 205-pound flame-thrower was a pre-season underclass All-American for the state of California when competing at Monte Vista Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. Armstrong has tossed 4.1 innings over 4 appearances for the Aztecs on the young 2022 season, posting a 2.08 ERA and recording six punchouts.

Kenny Chung is another promising rookie arm who is in the midst of his freshman campaign for the University of San Diego. The 6-3 righty earned first-team all-conference honors and was named his league's MVP while competing at El Segundo High School in El Segundo, Calif. Prior to joining the Torreros. Chung also competed for the Garciaparra Club Baseball team from 2018-2020 and was part of the 2019 Perfect Game Fall National Championship team. Chung joins Logger returning pitcher Cole Colleran as the second San Diego product on the Loggers 2022 roster.

Freshman Ricky Reeth becomes the first Notre Dame signee in Loggers history. The 6-2, 190-pound hurler played his high school baseball for current Loggers skipper, Rob Sidwell, in Windermere, Fla. Where he earned a plethora of accolades. Reeth was a pre-season Perfect Game all-American in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and participated in the 2019 Perfect Game Junior National Showcase.

Armstrong, Chung, Reeth and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

