Lumbermen Add a Pair of Hawkeyes

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers continue to build their roster for their upcoming 2023 season and today team officials announced two major additions from the University of Iowa in outfield Sam Peterson and infielder Gable Mitchell.

Super sophomore Sam Peterson is primed to build upon a very successful rookie campaign for the Hawkeyes that saw him hit .264 with six home runs, drive in 33 runs and he also crossed the plate 31 times. The Huxley, Ia. native is no stranger to summer collegiate baseball either as he thrived last summer in the Appalachian League where he helped the Kingsport Axmen win the Appy League title. While there, the 6-1, 195-pound outfielder put up gaudy numbers as he hit .328 with six home runs, drove in 34 runs and swiped 19 bags. Peterson was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school as Prep Baseball Report ranked him as the 186th player nationally and Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 457 player nationally in the 2021 class.

Joining Peterson is another highly touted recruit and fellow Hawkeye Gable Mitchell. The slick-fielder, switch-hitting middle infielder didn't travel far to get to the University of Iowa campus after being a standout at Iowa City High where he earned all-state super team and Class 4A all-state team captain honors his senior season after hitting .466 and stealing 32 bases. Both Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game ranked Mitchell as a Top 500 freshman coming out of high school. A three-sport athlete at Iowa City High, Mitchell was also a first-team all-conference performer as a wide receiver on the football team and excelled on the wrestling mat as well. Mitchell is part of a long lineage of Hawkeye greats as his father, Brian, was a standout for the Hawkeyes in the mid 1990's before being drafted in 1999 by the Toronto Blue Jays. And his maternal grandfather is wrestling legend Dan Gable, Olympic gold medalist and former coach of the Hawkeyes who guided them to 15 national titles.

Peterson, Mitchell and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

