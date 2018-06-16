LumberKings to open second half with 7-game home-stand

June 16, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Clinton, IA - The Clinton LumberKings return home to open the second half of the season with a seven-game home stand with the Kane County Cougars (A, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Burlington Bees (A, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels). Both teams will be making their third trips of the year to Ashford University Field with the Bees making their final trip of the season to Clinton.

The homestand will feature postgame fireworks, the third "Stay Late Saturday" postgame concert, and two giveaways!

The second half of the season opens on "Thirsty Thursday." Come down to Ashford University Field and wash away your thirst with $2 Coors Light and Miller Lite tall boys. All fans 21 years and older can get their specially priced beer from 5 PM through 8PM throughout the ballpark.

The game will also be Onward Bancshares Night at the ballpark with special offers on tickets available through their local branches.

Louie the LumberKing is calling on everyone to meet him at Ashford University for Friday, June 22nd's game with the Kane County Cougars. Come help the number one LumberKing fan celebrate his 25th birthday!

In keeping with the birthday celebrations the fun will continue following the game with a postgame fireworks spectacular.

See AEGIS Credit Union for a special offer on tickets to the third meeting of the four-game series with the Kane County Cougars.

Stick around after the game for a postgame concert by Todd Striley and the Noize in Beer Garden as part of the "Stay Late Saturday" concert series.

The first giveaway of the homestand falls on Sunday as the LumberKings conclude their four-game set with the Cougars. Arrive early to receive a Seattle Mariners themed BBQ Mitt to help you get ready for the grilling season.

All Sunday's at Ashford University Field are Children's Discovery Center day at the ballpark. Kids can take part in face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids runs the bases courtesy of Children's Discovery Center.

The Burlington Bees come into Clinton for the final time in the 2018 season to open a three-game series with the LumberKings. The opener will be a Mariner Monday at Ashford University Field. The LumberKings will take the field in Seattle Mariners Jerseys with special Louie the LumberKing hats in Mariners colors that are available for purchase in the LumberYard team store.

The teams meet for the second game of their three-game series on a "Two-Dollar Tuesday." Your money will go a long way at the ballpark with $2 tickets, $2 box seat upgrades, $2 Miller Lite and Coors Light tall boys, $2 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs, and $2 ice cream!

For those with a discriminating beer palate some of the best local craft brews will be available as part of Craft Beer night at Ashford University Field.

The homestand comes to end with the conclusion of the three-game series with the Burlington Bees. The game will fall on "Retro Beer Night" with Hamm's, PBR, and Miller High Life all sold exclusively out of the first base beer stand for the retro price of just two dollars.

Arrive early to the game and receive the fourth installment of the Baseball Card Strip giveaway courtesy of Clinton National Bank and Mediacom.

