LumberKings' to Host Father's Day at the Ballpark

June 10, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings will be celebrating Father's Day at the ballpark on Sunday, June 21st from 6 pm to 7 pm.

For $15 per person, fathers and their children can enjoy a game of catch on the field, run the bases and then enjoy great ballpark food afterwards. The promotion also includes a free Louie the LumberKing souvenir baseball.

The food provided comes in a basket combo with a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, hot dog, or brat with a bag of chips and a soda or bottled water.

There are two time slots available, one beginning at 6 pm and the other at 6:30 pm.

Reservations must be made in advance. Deadline is Friday, June 19th at 5:00 pm. For more information, call 563-242-0727 or email [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.