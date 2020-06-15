LumberKings to End Curbside Concessions

(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings announced today that Thursday, June 18th will be the final day for 'Curbside Concessions'.

"We want to thank all of our fans who came out and supported us for the past two months. With the State of Iowa opening up more and more - residents have started to enjoy the other great restaurants in the area and as such, the 18th will be our last Curbside Concessions day," stated Ted Tornow, General Manager of the LumberKings.

"We will continue with our Concert Series and we will be available for graduation parties, class reunions and other events during the summer."

For the final 'Curbside Concessions', fans can order their lunch or dinner - to be picked up - by calling 563-242-0727.....or fans will be welcomed to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their meal with a view of the ballpark. Food will be available for pick up or dine-in on Thursday, June 18th from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The menu features $2 nachos with cheese and jalapenos, along with limited quantities of the Ribeye Steak, Brat Pattie, and Meatloaf Sandwich baskets. The LumberKings have also created a secret menu for fans to check out while at the ballpark.

Fans can view the menu by clicking the link here and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

