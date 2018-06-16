LumberKings Strong Second Inning Downs Snappers

June 16, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Beloit, WI - In front of a season-high 2,324 fans at Pohlman Field, the Beloit Snappers (32-26) fell to the Clinton LumberKings (38-31) by a score of 9-4.

The game got out of hand in the second inning. With the LumberKings leading 1-0 leading heading into bottom of the second, Clinton erupted for six runs on seven hits and batted around as 11 men came to the plate against Snappers starter Jared Poché.

The big shot of the inning came from LumberKings cleanup hitter Ryan Costello, who hit his 10th home run of the season over the right field fence to score two. Costello came into the day ranked third in RBI with 44.

Snappers center fielder Austin Beck had another solid performance. He went 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flies and has now driven in four runs in the series. The All-Star has raised his batting average to a shade under .500 at .299.

Poché, in his 12th start of the season, struggled to get out of jams. He finished his outing with 1.2 innings pitched on 60 pitches in his shortest outing of the season and took his fifth loss of the season.

Nick Allen and Ryan Gridley both had two hits and Gridley is now 4-for-8 in the series.

Clinton, coming in as the worst hitting team in the Midwest League per batting average, enjoyed great success at the plate tonight as they racked up 14 hits and eight of the 10 LumberKing batters safely hit.

Jean Ruiz came on for five innings of relief for Poché, giving up two runs and three walks while striking out six. Josh Reagan pitched the final 2.1 innings, giving up just one hit and no runs.

Clinton's starter Ryne Inman pitched well in his 4.1 innings of work, but it was reliever Adonis De La Cruz who picked up his first win of the season in 2.1 innings of relief.

The Snappers never got closer than a five-run deficit, trailing 7-2 in the fifth and then never getting closer than 9-4.

The series and first-half of the season will wrap up Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. On the mound for the Snappers will be right-hander Mitchell Jordan (2-0, 2.31). The LumberKings will out send left-hander Nick Wells (4-4, 4.35).

Sunday is the first bobble-head giveaway of the season, an Eddie Rosario bobble-head giveaway, presented by Engman Taylor Company. After the game, it will be Father's Day batting practice on the field for dads. It's 10 swings for $10.

Sunday is a 2-for-1 BOGO & Mercy Health System's Day. Check the Wednesday Edition of the Stateline News, Janesville Messenger, & Walworth County Shopper for your BOGO Coupon for Reserved Seat tickets (up to two free tickets per coupon) to Sunday home games. Following the game, kids 12 & under get to run the bases & fans of all ages can play catch in right field, courtesy of Mercyhealth. Leinie's 12-oz. cans and 16-oz PBR cans are just $2.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or on our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

