LumberKings, Marlins Announce 2019 Manager

December 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Clinton, IA - The Clinton LumberKings, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce that seven-year Major League Baseball veteran Mike Jacobs has been named Manager for the upcoming 2019 season.

Jacobs will be the first manager to be assigned by the Miami Marlins, the new LumberKings affiliate. He will become the 57th manager in franchise history. During his playing days, he earned the reputation as a power-hitting first basemen. Over parts of seven seasons, Jacobs hit 100 home runs for the New York Mets, Florida Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Jacobs' greatest success as a player came with the Marlins in 2008 when he hit 32 home runs and drove in 93 runs.

Jacobs made his last MLB appearance on October 3, 2012 with Arizona but continued to play in the Minor Leagues until retiring following after the 2016 season. He then went into coaching and was named Manager of the Short Season-A Batavia Muckdogs for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. During his time at the helm, his teams established themselves as some of the most productive power-hitting teams in the New-York Penn League. In 2018, Batavia slugged 43 home runs as a team to finish second in the league.

"We are excited to have Mike Jacobs as our first manager in our new affiliation with the Marlins," said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. "Jacobs brings a wealth of Major League experience that will translate well with our team as we look to bring home a Midwest League Championship."

The remainder of the LumberKings' 2019 coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

