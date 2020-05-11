LumberKings Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

May 11, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings have added a Philly Steak Sandwich basket to the menu and are now offering buy one, get one free on hot dogs and bags of popcorn from noon to 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 14th at NelsonCorp Field.

The LumberKings will once again be offering a menu of ballpark food with the addition of a Philly Steak Sandwich basket, Limited quantities available. Fans can now take advantage of a buy one, get one free offer on both hot dogs and bags of popcorn.

Once again this week, fans can receive a free bobblehead with an order of $25 dollars or more and can choose from the following:

James Paxton

Edwin Diaz

Kyle Seager

Ketel Marte

Taijuan Walker

Denny McLain

Solomon Torres

Tyler O'Neill

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

