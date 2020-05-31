LumberKings Announce Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings will be back serving ballpark food on Thursday, June 5th from 12 pm to 6 pm. Fans will be welcomed to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their lunch with a view of the ballpark. Face masks must be worn upon entering the stadium, with the exception of while eating or drinking.

The price of the Polish Sausage Basket has been decreased to $5. Limited quantities are available for the Philly Steak, Polish Sausage, and Meatloaf Sandwich Baskets.

Fans can view the menu by clicking the link here and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

