LumberKings Announce 2019 Hot Stove Banquet

Clinton, IA - The LumberKings are excited to announce the 2019 Hot Stove Banquet at the historic Eagle Point Park Lodge in Clinton will be on January 20th. New LumberKings Manager Mike Jacobs will be the keynote speaker and will be joined by Marlins Assistant Director of Player Development Hector Crespo and Manager of Player Development and Scouting Geoff DeGroot.

This will be the first chance for LumberKings fans to see Mike Jacobs in Clinton. Jacobs will headline the event that will include a silent auction, gift baskets, raffle, catered meal, and club speakers.

All proceeds of the event will go towards the non-profit Friends of Riverview Stadium organization. Items will include signed memorabilia from past LumberKings players, game used jerseys, and other top prospect.

Doors will open at 6 PM with dinner beginning at 7 PM. Adults are $30 each, $35 at the door, while children under 12 are $15 each, $20 at the door. Everyone attending this year's banquet will receive a complimentary 2019 Clinton LumberKings' calendar. Tickets can be purchased at the LumberKings front office, by calling (563) 242-0727, through any member of the LumberKings Board of Directors, or by visiting lumberkings.com.

