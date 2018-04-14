LumberKings and Kernels postponed in Cedar Rapids

April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Clinton LumberKings and Cedar Rapids Kernels game for Saturday night has been postponed due to rain and blustery conditions at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 27th when the LumberKings return to Cedar Rapids next. Game one of the doubleheader in Cedar Rapids is scheduled for 2:05 PM with the second game to begin roughly 30 minutes following the final out of game one.

The LumberKings will play their regularly scheduled game tomorrow in Cedar Rapids. Clinton will give the ball to left-hander Oliver Jaskie (0-0, 0.00) while the Kernels will tap righty Edwar Colina (0-0, 2.25) for the start. First pitch on Sunday is slated for 2:05 PM. Fans looking to listen to the call can hear Erik Oas at 1:50 PM with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.