Lumberjills at the LumberKings

July 9, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Axe Women Loggers of Maine - the only touring "Lumber Jill" show in North America - will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field on Saturday, August 8th. Gates open at 5 pm with the show starting at 6 pm.

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine offer a high-energy show that features

ladies who are World Champion Loggers. Their show is a self-contained, turn-key event unlike any other lumberjack show in North America.

The Sawmill Museum - in conjunction with the Clinton LumberKings - will be hosting the event. As part of social distancing, the seating in the LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 fans.

A $5 donation is requested for admission with proceeds to benefit The Sawmill Museum. Advanced tickets can be reserved by calling the LumberKings at 563-242-0727.

"The event is made possible by our sponsors, The Sawmill Museum Board of Directors, and the LumberKings. We are excited to be bringing this event to Clinton and wanted to offer a great night of family entertainment," said Matt Parbs, Executive Director of The Sawmill Museum.

"What a great event to hold at the 'Home of the LumberKings'! We anticipate a very good crowd for this kind of action and excitement"' added Ted Tornow, General Manager of the LumberKings.

Information on The Sawmill Museum can be found at: www.thesawmillmuseum.com/lumberjillshow

Additional information regarding the Axe Women of Maine is available at: https://axewomen.com/index.html

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2020

Lumberjills at the LumberKings - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.