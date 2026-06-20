Luke Curtin Returns to Fresno Falcons as Assistant Coach

Published on June 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fresno Falcons News Release







FRESNO, CA - One of the most accomplished and beloved players in Fresno Falcons history is returning to help lead the franchise into its next chapter.

The Fresno Falcons are proud to welcome ECHL Hall of Famer Luke Curtin as an Assistant Coach. Curtin will join Head Coach Iain Duncan on the Falcons' coaching staff as the organization continues preparing for its inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

For longtime Falcons fans, Curtin's return represents a meaningful connection between the history of professional hockey in Fresno and the new generation preparing to take the ice. Once one of the most productive players ever to wear a Falcons sweater, Curtin will now bring his experience, leadership and understanding of the Central Valley hockey community behind the bench.

A FALCONS ICON RETURNS HOME

Curtin joined the Fresno Falcons ahead of the 2005-06 ECHL season and immediately became one of the league's premier offensive players.

During his first season in Fresno, Curtin recorded 21 goals and 61 assists for 82 points in only 64 regular-season games. His 82 points established a career high and helped him earn First Team All-ECHL honors for the second time in his career. Curtin also finished as the runner-up for the ECHL's regular-season Most Valuable Player Award and recorded a then-Falcons-record 16-game point streak.

That season also produced one of the most memorable individual performances in Fresno hockey history.

With the 2006 ECHL All-Star Game being played at Fresno, California, Curtin delivered in front of his home fans. He scored twice within 20 seconds during the opening minute of the third period, helping the National Conference earn a 7-6 victory and securing All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors.

Curtin continued his exceptional production during the 2006-07 season, leading Fresno with 74 points in just 55 games. He also earned his fifth career ECHL All-Star Game selection, the second-highest total in league history at the time. He concluded his playing career following the 2007-08 season after three highly productive years in Fresno.

Across 179 regular-season games with the Falcons, Curtin accumulated 53 goals, 157 assists and 210 points. He added another 31 points in 27 postseason appearances, giving Fresno a consistent offensive presence during one of the most memorable periods in the franchise's ECHL history.

ONE OF THE ECHL'S GREATEST PLAYMAKERS

Curtin's impact extended far beyond Fresno.

Originally selected 134th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft, Curtin began his professional career during the 1998-99 season. His career included appearances at the American Hockey League and International Hockey League levels, but it was in the ECHL where he established himself as one of the most prolific playmakers in league history.

Curtin played 501 ECHL regular-season games over nine seasons with Baton Rouge, Atlantic City and Fresno. He finished with 193 goals, 384 assists and 577 points. His 384 assists and 577 points remain among the highest career totals in ECHL history.

He also appeared in five ECHL All-Star Games and earned First Team All-ECHL recognition following the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.

Before arriving in Fresno, Curtin helped the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies capture the 2003 Kelly Cup championship. He finished tied for second in postseason scoring that year with 20 points, including 18 assists, as Atlantic City claimed the league title.

His career achievements later earned him a place on the ECHL All-Decade Team for 2000-2010, which was selected through a vote of hockey fans. In 2011, Curtin received the league's highest individual honor when he was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame.

BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION

Curtin now returns to Fresno with an opportunity to pass his experience and knowledge to a new generation of Falcons players.

As one of the most gifted offensive players of his era, Curtin brings an advanced understanding of playmaking, puck movement and creating scoring opportunities. His experience competing in high-pressure games, contributing to a championship team and serving as a veteran leader will provide an invaluable resource for the Falcons' players.

Working alongside Duncan, Curtin will help establish the standards, identity and culture of the new Falcons. Together, the coaching staff brings a direct connection to Fresno's professional hockey history while preparing the organization to create a legacy of its own.

"Very excited to return to the great community of Fresno for hockey and build to win a championship" said the Falcons Legend.

Curtin's return is more than the addition of an accomplished hockey mind. It is the return of a player whose name remains deeply connected to the Falcons, their fans and the history of the sport in the Central Valley.

A Falcons icon is coming home- and this time, Luke Curtin will be helping lead the team from behind the bench.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2026

Luke Curtin Returns to Fresno Falcons as Assistant Coach - Fresno Falcons

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