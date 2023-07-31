Luisangel Acuña Expected to be Assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday

July 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Infielder Luisangel Acuña, who ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the New York Mets system by MLB Pipeline and the No. 44 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, is expected to be assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

The Mets acquired Acuña from the Texas Rangers in a trade for RHP Max Scherzer and cash considerations on Sunday. In 84 games for Double-A Frisco this season, he slashed .315/.377/.453 with 25 doubles, two triples, 51 RBI, 68 runs scored and 42 stolen bases.

Following Sunday's games, the Venezuela native led the Texas League in stolen bases (42) and runs (68), ranked second in hits (114), was tied for second in doubles (25) and ranked fourth in batting average (.315). He has tallied 40 or more stolen bases in each of the last three seasons. Acuña is one of six players in all of Minor League Baseball to have at least 40 stolen bases and an OPS of .800 or higher this season.

The 2021 Rangers Minor League Defender of the Year is the son of former Mets farmhand Ronald Acuña Sr. and the younger brother of Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña Sr. played in 264 games for the Binghamton Mets from 2002-2004 and hit .304 in 2003 and .300 in 2004.

Acuña was originally signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted minor league free agent on July 2, 2018. The right-handed hitter was an All-Star in the Arizona Fall League in 2022, a Low-A East All-Star in 2021 and a member of the Dominican Summer League All-Star team in 2019.

The Rumble Ponies are back at home for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate). Fans can purchase tickets to all home games by visitingwww.BINGRP.com, calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2023

Luisangel Acuña Expected to be Assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.