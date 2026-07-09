Luis Álvarez: June Player of the Month: USL League One
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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USL League One today announced that Charlotte Independence midfielder Luis Álvarez has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month for June after recording five goals and one assist across all competitions in a month during which the Independence won all four of their outings.
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