Luis Álvarez: June Player of the Month: USL League One

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







USL League One today announced that Charlotte Independence midfielder Luis Álvarez has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month for June after recording five goals and one assist across all competitions in a month during which the Independence won all four of their outings.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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