Luis Suarez Aims to Bring Inter Miami to New Heights
February 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
With little time left before Inter Miami CF kicks off its 2025 campaign. Luis Suárez doesn't want to leave anything to chance, as he said exclusively to MLS Español.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #intermiami #suarez
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Kicks off Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against LAFC in Round One - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Season - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Sign Patrick Schulte to Multiyear Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake Adds DF Zack Farnsworth, GK Max Kerkvliet to 2025 MLS Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Notes Week of February 17, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Announce Elevated Fan Experience for 2025 Season at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Daniel Ríos on Loan from LIGA MX Side Chivas de Guadalajara - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF First Leg Moved to February 19 - Inter Miami CF
- Concacaf statement regarding the Champions Cup series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Sign Portuguese International David Da Costa as Designated Player - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Attacking Midfielder Evander as Designated Player - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Acquire $12 Million from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Midfielder Evander - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF First Leg Moved to February 19
- Inter Miami CF Final Preseason Friendly Ends in Draw Against Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Brings Exciting Perks to Chase Cardholders at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Academy Announces 2025 Dreams Cup, Bringing over 1,000 Top Youth Sides to South Florida
- Inter Miami CF Partners with Más+ by Messi, Breakthrough Hydration for Players and Fans