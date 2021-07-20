Luis Robert to Rehab in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox plan to assign centerfielder Luis Robert to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash today and begin his rehab stint on Wednesday. Robert has been sidelined since May with a hip strain. The 23-year-old five-tool outfielder was batting .314 at the time of his injury. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

On his rapid ascent to the Major Leagues, Robert had two brief stints with the Winston-Salem Dash. His 19 games in Winston-Salem to start the 2019 season resulted in a remarkable stat line of 8 home runs, 8 stolen bases, .453 batting average and 1.432 OPS.

"Luis Robert is one of the most physically gifted players ever to play at Truist Stadium," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "It is going to be a special treat this week for our fans to once again see one of the most exciting players in baseball."

