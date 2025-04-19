Sports stats



UFL Arlington Renegades

Luis Perez Did NOT Like That Route #luisperez #arlingtonrenegades #UFL #UFLonfox

April 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades YouTube Video


#UFLonFox #UFL #Renegades
Check out the Arlington Renegades Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from April 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central