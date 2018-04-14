Lugnuts/Whitecaps Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (6-3) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-2) at Cooley Law School Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games starting at 1:05 p.m.

Fans possessing tickets to Saturday's game may exchange those tickets at the Cooley Law School Stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts games this season.

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

