Lugnuts Reinstate Lazaro Armenteros from Temporarily Inactive List

August 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Lazaro Armenteros is activated from the Temporarily Inactive List

Armenteros, 22, had been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List on July 28. In 40 games with the Lugnuts this season, he has three doubles, two home runs and 10 stolen bases, with a .205 batting average and a .549 OPS. A native of La Habana, Cuba, he was signed by the Athletics as an international free agent on July 2, 2016.

The Lansing Lugnuts (38-43) play the fourth game in a six-game series tonight at the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 44-37) at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.