Lugnuts' Extra Effort Beats Dragons, 5-3

DAYTON, OH - Brandon Grudzielanek and Ryan Gold lined RBI singles in the tenth inning and Dany Jimenez was brilliant late, leading the Lansing Lugnuts (33-28, 76-55) to a 5-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons (24-37, 55-74) in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.

The Lugnuts improved to 16-3 against the Dragons in their 2018 season series.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the tenth, placed-runner Norberto Obeso took third base on Samad Taylor's inning-opening flyout to left. Dayton reliever Aneurys Zabala (Loss, 2-4) intentionally walked Ryan Noda - Noda's third walk of the game and 100th walk of the season, leading all of professional baseball.

Grudzielanek followed with his third single of the game, punching a tie-breaking line drive into right-center field. Gold followed with a line drive up the middle, bringing in Noda for insurance.

Jimenez (Win, 6-2) handled the rest. After firing perfect eighth and ninth innings, the right-hander started the bottom of the tenth with a strikeout of Hendrik Clementina. Andy Sugilio reached on an infield single, moving placed-runner Lorenzo Cedrol a to third, but Jimenez whiffed Leandro Santana and induced Alejo Lopez to fly to center to end the game. In all, Jimenez gave up one base runner, a single, in three scoreless innings, striking out five.

Lansing manager Cesar Martin was not around for the finish. Martin was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning after a prolonged delay while the umpiring crew deliberated on whether to place the Dragons' Raul Wallace at first or second base following a throwing error by shortstop Vinny Capra. It was Martin's third ejection of the year.

Nuts starter Jordan Barrett pitched four innings in a no-decision, giving up eight hits and three runs (one earned), while walking none and striking out five.

Dalton Rodriguez pitched around a walk in a scoreless fifth, and Emerson Jimenez blanked the Dragons on one hit and two strikeouts in a scoreless sixth and seventh.

The Lugnuts swiped five bases in the game - one apiece by Capra, Taylor, Grudzielanek, Gold and Reggie Pruitt. Lansing leads all of Minor League Baseball with 186 steals.

The second game of the four-game series is set for 7:07 p.m. Saturday night, featuring Lugnuts right-hander Maximo Castillo (4.79 ERA) against Dayton right-hander Patrick McGuff (4.08).

