Lugnuts' Extra Effort Beats Dragons, 5-3
August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAYTON, OH - Brandon Grudzielanek and Ryan Gold lined RBI singles in the tenth inning and Dany Jimenez was brilliant late, leading the Lansing Lugnuts (33-28, 76-55) to a 5-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons (24-37, 55-74) in the opener of a four-game series on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.
The Lugnuts improved to 16-3 against the Dragons in their 2018 season series.
With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the tenth, placed-runner Norberto Obeso took third base on Samad Taylor's inning-opening flyout to left. Dayton reliever Aneurys Zabala (Loss, 2-4) intentionally walked Ryan Noda - Noda's third walk of the game and 100th walk of the season, leading all of professional baseball.
Grudzielanek followed with his third single of the game, punching a tie-breaking line drive into right-center field. Gold followed with a line drive up the middle, bringing in Noda for insurance.
Jimenez (Win, 6-2) handled the rest. After firing perfect eighth and ninth innings, the right-hander started the bottom of the tenth with a strikeout of Hendrik Clementina. Andy Sugilio reached on an infield single, moving placed-runner Lorenzo Cedrol a to third, but Jimenez whiffed Leandro Santana and induced Alejo Lopez to fly to center to end the game. In all, Jimenez gave up one base runner, a single, in three scoreless innings, striking out five.
Lansing manager Cesar Martin was not around for the finish. Martin was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning after a prolonged delay while the umpiring crew deliberated on whether to place the Dragons' Raul Wallace at first or second base following a throwing error by shortstop Vinny Capra. It was Martin's third ejection of the year.
Nuts starter Jordan Barrett pitched four innings in a no-decision, giving up eight hits and three runs (one earned), while walking none and striking out five.
Dalton Rodriguez pitched around a walk in a scoreless fifth, and Emerson Jimenez blanked the Dragons on one hit and two strikeouts in a scoreless sixth and seventh.
The Lugnuts swiped five bases in the game - one apiece by Capra, Taylor, Grudzielanek, Gold and Reggie Pruitt. Lansing leads all of Minor League Baseball with 186 steals.
The second game of the four-game series is set for 7:07 p.m. Saturday night, featuring Lugnuts right-hander Maximo Castillo (4.79 ERA) against Dayton right-hander Patrick McGuff (4.08).
The Nuts' next home game is an Eat-A-Palooza presented by Gordon Food Service on August 29th beginning at 7:05 p.m. against the Great Lakes Loons. To purchase tickets and live the Lug Life at Cooley Law School Stadium, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2018
- Snappers Drop Both Games Friday against Chiefs - Beloit Snappers
- Lugnuts' Extra Effort Beats Dragons, 5-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Ninth inning rally falls short - Clinton LumberKings
- Tavarez Calms 'Caps - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Suffer Second Straight Extra Inning Loss, Fall to Lansing 5-3 - Dayton Dragons
- Tavarez Trounces Whitecaps - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Take Two from Beloit Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- Cougars Victimized by Former Heroes - Kane County Cougars
- Rattlers Hang On to Beat Clinton 4-3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Duran Dominates against Former Team as Kernels Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Open Series with 3-2 Victory over Fort Wayne - South Bend Cubs
- PatiÃ±o Sharp, But TinCaps Fall Again - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Busfield, Hot Rods Defeat Captains, 3-2 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bandits Held to Two Hits in Series-Opening Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: Fort Wayne at South Bend (Game 128) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Strength Coach Wins MWL Award - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Announce 2019 Midwest League Schedule - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons to Host "FOX First Responders Night" at Fifth Third Field - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons on TV Saturday, Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Ryans Homer, But Rods Complete Sweep - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.