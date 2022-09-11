Lugnuts' 2022 Finale Canceled Due to Field Conditions and Incoming Weather
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled 2022 season finale between the Lansing Lugnuts (29-36, 54-77) and the Dayton Dragons (28-34, 67-61) was canceled on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™ due to current field conditions and incoming weather.
Fans in attendance will receive a voucher good for any game in the 2023 Lugnuts season.
The next Lugnuts game will be on April 7, 2023, opening up the Nuts' 27th Midwest League season on the road at the Great Lakes Loons before officially raising the curtain on the home schedule on April 11, 2023, against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
For the latest information on the Lugnuts throughout the offseason, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2022
- 'Caps Season Ends with Rainout - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Regular Season Finale Cancelled; Loons Prepare for Playoffs - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Season Finale Rained-Out in Lansing on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts' 2022 Finale Canceled Due to Field Conditions and Incoming Weather - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains Regular Season Finale Canceled - Lake County Captains
- September 11 at Lake County Cancelled - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Finish Season with a Rain Out - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rattlers Final Game of 2022 Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Season Finale: Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Trogrlic-Iverson Stymies Bandits, Chiefs Win 4-3 - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.